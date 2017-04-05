Crusaders handle Jordan in boys’ lacrosse

Cardinal Gibbons proved that they are still the top team in the world of men’s high school lacrosse when they went into Jordan and knocked off the Falcons, 11-4.
Gibbons jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game, putting Jordan on their heels with defensive pressure that seemed to shake the Falcons. The Crusaders forced multiple turnovers that led to quick breaks and even quicker goals.
Joe McDonald cut the deficit to 3-1 and seemed to give Jordan some life, but Gibbons immediately put and end to that when Will Stock fired a rocket from the left side that beat goaltender Robert Eigenrauch.
Gibbons would score the next two to make it 5-1. Jordan had a chance to bring some momentum into the second period when Jack Biestek was whistled for a penalty. However, it was Gibbons who found the back of the net on the Falcons man advantage. Chris Wozencroft cut off a pass into the box, took it the length of the field, and found Daniel Tracy in the middle for the short handed goal.
Jordan would go 0-5 with the man advantage in the first half.
The Jordan defense tightened up a bit after the first period, although some of that could be attributed to Gibbons taking their foot off the gas. However, Gibbons continued to pressure the Jordan offense in the second and third period, leading to more turnovers and failed scoring opportunities.
Jordan found some life in the fourth, scoring three goals, but it was too little too late.
Cardinal Gibbons 11, Jordan 4
Cardinal Gibbons
6
1
2
2
—
11
Jordan
1
0
0
3
—
4
Goals—Cardinal Gibbons: Charles Van Dyke, Anthony Digirolamo, Daniel Tracy 2, Will Stock, Adam Barry 2, Trevor Kirsch, William Domville, Zach Niemi 2. Jordan: Joe McDonald 2, Yasir Stroud, Jack Perry. Assists— Cardinal Gibbons: Jack Zarnik, Lawson Sinclair, William Domville 2, Chris Wozencroft, Caleb Preti, Jimmy Riske. Jordan: Mason Perry, Jared Halverson
Records—Cardinal Gibbons 11-1, 5-0. Jordan 10-2, 3-1.
