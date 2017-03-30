Jared Halverson scores 5 goals to spark Jordan by Riverside

Jared Halverson scored five goals and had an assist to lead Jordan to a 16-10 win over Riverside in boys' lacrosse on Thursday night at Riverside.
Halverson was one of four Falcons who recorded multiple goals along with Tyler Thompson (3), Yasir Stroud (3) and Joe McDonald (2).
Jordan dominated the first three quarters, building a 16-2 lead with eight minutes remaining in the third period. From there, Jordan coach Michael Ricucci substituted liberally, sitting his starters the rest of the way.
Ricucci said he saw what he needed to see from his starters and was happy to get some of his younger players some game action against varsity competition.
"It was an opportunity for the younger guys to get some experience," Ricucci said. "Some of the older players were getting anxious in the fourth quarter but I told them I wasn't worried about the score. It was more important to get them playing time."
Riverside kept it close early in the game, trailing only 2-1 midway through the opening period. But Jordan closed with a 4-1 run that gave the Falcons control. They allowed only one more goal until the fourth period.
"I think we could have shot a little better in the first quarter early on," Ricucci said. "They were trying to be cute and doing silly things instead of executing what they were supposed to be running. Once they got into the flow six or seven minutes into the first quarter, I think we saw what our team does."
Riverside mounted a fourth-period comeback with seven goals but the Jordan lead was too great to overcome.
"We've got some talented kids but it is just translating what we're doing in practice to the game is the biggest challenge," said first-year coach Grant Cullinan. "They can do. They've shown me in practice. Later in the game, we started playing better against their subs."
Matt Scootz led Riverside with three goals, while Jeremy White, Jack O'Connor and Jack Dresdic scored two each. Riversode goalkeeper Zayah Feaster finished with 14 saves under a barrage of Jordan shots.
Jordan improved to 10-1, including a 3-0 conference mark. Riverside remained winless at 0-4.
Jordan 16, Riverside 10
Jordan|6|6|4|0|—|16
Riverside|2|1|0|7|—|10
Goals—Jordan: Jared Halverson 5, Tyler Thompson 3, Yasir Stroud 3, Joe McDonald 2, Jacob Land, Mason Perry, Asad Parker. Riverside: Matt Scootz 3, Jack O'Connor 2, Jeremy White 2, Jack Dresdic 2, Sean O'Keefe. Assists—Jordan: Halverson, McDonald 4, Jacob Land, Mason Perry 2, Parker, Stroud.
Records—Jordan 10-1, 3-0. Riverside 0-4, 0-4.
