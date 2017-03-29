Nona Borden hat trick helps DSA top Roanoke Rapids 5-0

Durham School of the Arts continued their winning ways on Wednesday night with a 5-0 victory over traveling Roanoke Rapids.
The Bulldogs dominated play for a full 80-minutes, putting 33 shots at the goal and forcing the Yellow Jackets’ goalkeeper duo of Abbey Acree and Erica Whitmire to make 14 saves. In comparison, Roanoke Rapids managed only 2 shots, none of them directly on goal.
In the first half, despite a 17-2 shot advantage, the Bulldogs had just one goal. That came courtesy of Nona Borden in the 20th minute. Shooting from the left side, Borden placed the ball past the goalkeeper, off the bottom of the right post, and across the line.
Durham School of Arts was more efficient in the second half, scoring four times on 21 shots. Ashling Alvarez added an insurance marker in the 53rd minute when she struck a loose ball off the right post and in the net. Alvarez almost added another one less than a minute later, but her shot rang off the right post and stayed out. Borden made up for things in the 59th minute, getting behind the defense and scoring on a breakaway. Not to be outdone, Alvarez equaled Borden with a tricky shot from the left side, that spun between the left post and goalkeeper.
Borden finished off the hat trick in the closing minutes of the game, finishing off a low cross from Chelsea Parra.
The victory moved Durham School of Arts record to 9-1 on the season, including a perfect 4-0 at home. In ten games, they’ve given up just eight goals, including just three in their last five.
Durham School of the Arts 5, Roanoke Rapids 0
Roanoke Rapids
0
0—0
Durham School of the Arts
1
4—5
Goals—Durham School of the Arts: Ashling Alvarez 2, Nona Borden 3. Shots—Roanoke Rapids 2, School of the Arts 33. Saves—Roanoke Rapids 14 (Abbey Acree 12, Erica Whitmire 2), Durham School of the Arts 0 (Margaret Hunt 0).
Records—Roanoke Rapids 4-5. Durham School of the Arts 9-1.
