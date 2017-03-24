Riverside baseball upsets previously undefeated Jordan

Riverside managed to put an end to Jordan’s undefeated start to the baseball season on Thursday night, knocking off the Falcons 14-8 in a game that both teams would soon like to forget.
After taking a 3-1 lead into the second inning, the Falcons defense fell apart behind starting pitcher Ben Miller.
Riverside started the top of the second with four straight singles, leading to one run. With the bases loaded, Falcons third baseman Davis Downey made back-to-back errors on sure outs, leading to two more Riverside runs. A failed double play plated one more for Riverside, giving them a 5-3 lead at the end of the inning.
Things didn’t get any better for the Falcons defense or pitching in the fourth inning as the Pirates scored four runs on just one hit. After pitcher Jacob Budzinski walked the leadoff hitter, the Falcons defense committed two more errors, a dropped fly ball and a booted ball at third.
With the bases loaded Jordan head coach Aaron Brown turned to new pitcher Luke Hutchinson to limit the damage. Unfortunately, Hutchinson walked two batters and hit two others, giving Riverside a 10-4 lead.
“That wasn’t us,” Brown said. “I don’t know who that team was. We don’t play that way. We gave them a lot of extra outs and when you do that, you’re normally going to lose.”
The Falcons cut the deficit to 10-7 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to two errors by the Pirates, but left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Riverside put the game to bed in top of the sixth with four more runs.
Falcons pitchers issued eight walks and the defense committed eight errors in the game. Those errors and walks led directly to seven Pirates runs. Of the fourteen runs Riverside scored, eight were unearned.
Despite the victory, Riverside pitchers struggled locating the strike zone for most of the night, walking nine. Coach Doug Simmons was thankful that things didn’t turn out worse for his club.
“You’ll take a ‘W’ anytime you can get one,” said Simmons. “Both teams made a lot of mistakes, but luckily for us, we scored more runs than they did. That’s really all that happened tonight.”
The game, which lasted more than three hours, was delayed for around 20 minutes in the third inning after the home plate umpire took a foul ball off the wrist. He was diagnosed with a broken wrist, but finished the game as the field umpire, sporting a sling.
Riverside 14, Jordan 8
Riverside|141|404|0|—|14|12|3
Jordan|301|301|0|—|8|7|8
Riverside: Chris Allen, Ray Palma (3), Chris Mitchell (7) and Kimball Toone. Jordan: Ben Miller, Jacob Budzinski (3), Luke Hutchinson (4), Eli Newton (4), Michael Rupprecht (5), Davis Downey (7) and Chris Shepherd, Mike Henry (4). W—Palma, 2-0. L—Budzinski, 2-1. Leading hitters—Riverside: Brandon Goss 2-3, 4 RBIs; Jordan—Ryan Wilson 2-3, RBI.
Records—Riverside 5-5, 3-2 PAC-6. Jordan 9-1, 4-1 PAC-6.
Comments