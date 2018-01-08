Jordyn Adams (2) of Green Hope carries the ball against the pursuit of Myles Speller (10) of Jordan. The Green Hope Falcons visited the Jordan Falcons in a high school football game on Oct. 27, 2017. Green Hope won 48-20.
Jordyn Adams (2) of Green Hope carries the ball against the pursuit of Myles Speller (10) of Jordan. The Green Hope Falcons visited the Jordan Falcons in a high school football game on Oct. 27, 2017. Green Hope won 48-20. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
Jordyn Adams (2) of Green Hope carries the ball against the pursuit of Myles Speller (10) of Jordan. The Green Hope Falcons visited the Jordan Falcons in a high school football game on Oct. 27, 2017. Green Hope won 48-20. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

High School Sports

How the local star high school football recruits did in the US All-American Game

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

January 08, 2018 11:11 AM

Two Wake County athletes notched the longest offensive plays of the day for the East team in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Ricky Person Jr., a running back from Heritage High, had the East’s longest play of the day in the 17-16 loss. His 35-yard scamper put the East into the red zone to set up a tying field goal just before halftime.

Person has signed with N.C. State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW
RAL_ 122117-ALLMETRO--FOOTB_3 (9)
Heritage's Ricky Person, a member of the N&O All-Metro Football Team, poses for a portait on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Ray Black III newsobserver.com

On a later drive, a 22-yard pass to Jordyn Adams, a wide receiver from Green Hope, was the East’s second-longest offensive play of the day and its longest pass. He caught four passes on the drive as the East scored with 45 seconds left. A failed two-point conversion allowed the West team to hold on.

Adams has signed with North Carolina to play football and baseball. He’s a U.S. Army All-American in both.

RAL_ 122117-ALLMETRO--FOOTB_5 (3)
Green Hope's Jordyn Adams, a member of the N&O All-Metro Football Team, poses for a portait on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Person ended the day with four carries for 39 yards, and Adams, who was shaken up after a hit late in the fourth quarter and did not return, caught six passes for 56 yards.

No other player on the East, aside from quarterbacks, had more than 21 individual yards.

Sanderson’s Alim McNeill, who started at defensive end for the East after playing his whole high school career at linebacker, played but did not register a tackle.

RAL_ 122117-ALLMETRO--FOOTB (6)
Sanderson's Trent Pennix, a member of the N&O All-Metro Football Team, poses for a portait on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Orange High’s Payton Wilson was at the game but couldn’t play after tearing his ACL late in the fall.

Like Person Jr., both McNeill and Wilson are signed to play at N.C. State next fall.

RAL_ 122117-ALLMETRO--FOOTB_2 (7)
Orange's Payton Wilson, a member of the N&O All-Metro Football Team, poses for a portait on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Ray Black III newsobserver.com

UNC is in the mix for two other All-American players: offensive lineman William Barnes from Apopka, Fla. and linebacker Dax Hollifield from Shelby High.

Hollifield had two tackles, one pass broken up and one tackle for loss on Saturday, ranking tied for second, tied for first and tied for first, respectively, on the East roster. He’s also considering Virginia Tech and Stanford.

Barnes is also considering Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Ohio State.

There was also a U.S. Army All-American band, which featured five local students: Samer Issa of Green Hope, Ladaizha Judkins of Smithfield-Selma, William Snow of Corinth Holders, and Skye Stone and Emily Williams, both of Clayton.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title

    Tay Mosley of Hobgood Academy and Luke Baker of Northeast Academy talk about coming together, forming one team this season.

Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title

Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title 1:46

Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title
Orange, Hillside share powerful moment during a player's scary injury 4:06

Orange, Hillside share powerful moment during a player's scary injury
Orange boys soccer rises to first place 1:11

Orange boys soccer rises to first place

View More Video