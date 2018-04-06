Triangle 6 all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Triangle 6 Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall and winter sports.
Green Hope won conference titles in six fall sports: boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer, volleyball and football (and were state champs in volleyball, girls tennis and boys cross country). Athens Drive won the girls golf Tri-6 title. Jordan and Riverside participate in field hockey with schools from other conferences.
In the winter, Cary won the wrestling title (and state title) while Green Hope won the Tri-6 crown in boys basketball, boys and girls swimming and split with Jordan in girls basketball (Green Hope won both basketball conference tournaments).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Jaylen Richard (Jordan)
Coach of the Year: John Green (Green Hope)
All-Conference:
Athens Drive’s D.J. Robertson, Lawrence Frost; Cary’s Jett Fortuney, D.J. Horne; Green Hope’s Ryan Shaffer, Chuck Hills; Jordan’s Jaylen Richard, Dadryon Edwards; Panther Creek’s Justin McKoy, Jackson Reid; Riverside’s Christian Johnson.
Honorable Mention:
Green Hope’s P.J. Fenton, Jordan Bates-Williams, Josh Savino; Jordan’s Ben Miller; Panther Creek’s Michael Bramwell.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Nia Washington (Green Hope)
Coach of the Year: Mike Robinson (Green Hope)
All-Conference:
Athens Drive’s Haleigh Crews, Hanna Malik; Cary’s Teonni Key, Ariana Smith; Green Hope’s Sammi Sever, Nia Washington; Jordan’s Imani Howard, Ashley Roberts; Panther Creek’s Zanah Boyd; Riverside’s Ashauntee Nelson, Aijah Perry.
Honorable Mention:
Green Hope’s Catherine Holbrook; Jordan’s Ni’Amoni Bagley; Riverside’s Nala Terry.
WRESTLING
Wrestler of the Year: Kobe Early, Cary
Coach of the Year: Anthony Dunbar, Cary
All-Conference:
106: Cary’s Aaron Garrigues; Green Hope’s Cole Furrie. 113: Cary’s Kobe Early; Athens Drive’s Faud Busisou. 120: Riverside’s Josh Cox; Green Hope’s Aryan Anero. 126: Riverside’s Jalen Adams; Green Hope’s Tyler Couture. 132: Cary’s Conrad Scheiss; Green Hope’s Jacob Benavente. 138: Cary’s Cymek Shaw; Athens Drive’s Jacob Moore. 145: Athens Drive’s Jason Hurst; Panther Creek’s Bryce Sellers. 152: Cary’s Marlon Toruno; Green Hope’s Lucas Laszacs. 160: Cary’s Wes Alexander; Riverside’s Reggie Snowden. 170: Cary’s Ryan Wolfram; Riverside’s Jatavian Hart. 182: Cary’s Nick Straight; Riverside’s Chuma Ubezonu. 195: Cary’s Dontay Turner; Athens Drive’s Mohammad Husein. 220: Cary’s Davin Vann; Athens Drive’s DeShawn Jones. 285: Cary’s Jordan Glover; Green Hope’s Nick Castro.
SWIMMING
All-Conference:
Top two finishers in each event: Tri-6 Championships link.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Ben Miller, Jordan
Defensive Player of the Year: Chuck Manning, Riverside
Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Jordyn Adams, Green Hope and Conor MacDougall, Jordan
Coach of the Year: Anthony Barbour, Jordan
All-conference offense:
Athens Drive: R.J. Ruffin, Syncere Bagley, O.J. Flowers, Isaiah Henderson. Cary: Keeyon Hicks, Andrew Smith, Zac Wagner, Luke Sanchez. Green Hope: Jordyn Adams, Blake Watson, Willie Taylor, Jaquel Watkins, Nick Vivona, Bo Ressler. Jordan: Ben Miller, Conor MacDougall, Jaelin Shaw, Kevin Peterson, Zach Atkinson, Sincere Parker. Panther Creek: Joe Sampson, Carson Vinson. Riverside: Garrett Whisnant, Carl Bell Jr.
All-conference defense:
Athens Drive: Isaiah Henderson, Terrance Lowe. Cary: Justin Rodgers, Ryan Wolfram. Green Hope: Paul Robinson, Andrew Becvar, Monte Williams, Chuck Hills. Jordan: Ta’Shaun Taylor, Myles Speller. Panther Creek: Lorenza Surgers, Joe Sampson. Riverside: Chuck Manning, Cam Gerald, DeAndre Covington, Dejon Decruz, Tyreik Winstead.
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Liam Camilleri, Panther Creek
Coach of the Year: David Corsbie, Green Hope
All-conference: Athens Drive: Sean Boldrin, Dylan Glickman, Brian Chetwynd. Cary: Carlos Perez, Bilal Natchet. Green Hope: Patrick O’Neill, Dylan Enseling, Connor Brookshire, Matt Hayes. Jordan: Alex Wigger, Spencer Barbera, Sam Loyack. Panther Creek: Liam Camilleri, Noe Varner, Jaden Cross, A.J. DeVivo. Riverside: Christian Maldonado, Anthony Argueta, Alejandro Rabadan.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Claire Campbell, Athens Drive
Coach of the Year: Karen Garmon, Panther Creek
All-conference: Athens Drive: Claire Campbell, Kelly Kaufmann. Cary: Evie Walls. Green Hope: Sydney Dowler, Taylor Nomanson, Kayla Dowler. Jordan: Morgan Rogers. Panther Creek: Lauren Della, Alani Alderman, Daryn Armstrong, Aleigh Hockaday. Riverside: Darby Heflin, Sydney Pearce.
Honorable mention: Green Hope: Erin McIndoe. Riverside: Abira Reddish. Panther Creek: Rachel Shaffer.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Peyton Barish, Green Hope
Girls Runner of the Year: Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek
Boys Coach of the Year: Jerry Dotson, Cary
Girls Coach of the Year: Julie Ross, Green Hope
Boys all-conference: 1. Peyton Barish, Green Hope; 2. Finn McBride, Green Hope; 3. Joey Bream, Panther Creek; 4. Ryan Kemper, Green Hope; 5. Daniel Vo, Green Hope; 6. Anton Idhammar, Cary; 7. Brian Picone, Cary; 8. Jarred Komyati, Panther Creek; 9. Thomas Vo, Green Hope; 10. Stephen Atkinson, Cary; 11. Reed Blackman, Green Hope; 12. Ares Epps, Green Hope; 13. Spencer Cowley, Green Hope; 14. Griffin Nicholas, Cary.
Girls all-conference: 1. Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek; 2. Kelsey Vogel, Green Hope; 3. Tess Davila, Green Hope; 4. Julia Patterson, Panther Creek; 5. Ceara Gannon, Jordan; 6. Jordan Landis, Riverside; 7. Catherine Holbrook, Green Hope; 8. Bailey Fowler, Green Hope; 9. Natasha Abramowicz, Green Hope; 10. Lydia Connor, Panther Creek; 11. Sophia Veilleux, Green Hope; 12. Zoey Davila, Green Hope; 13. Allessandra Rodriguez, Green Hope; 14. Abby Patterson, Panther Creek.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Katie Andreini, Green Hope
Coach of the Year: Pam Gilbert, Green Hope
All-conference: Green Hope: Anna Rico, Katie Andreini, Sophia Gray, Rindha Suddini. Panther Creek: Bella Steffen, Melody Zhang, Leann Blanc, Halle Fernstrum.
GIRLS GOLF
Player of the Year: Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive
Coach of the Year: Henry Hammond, Athens Drive
First team all-conference: 1. Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive; 2. Kayla Parsons, Athens Drive; 3. Halynn Lee, Green Hope; 4. Lauren Nee, Green Hope; 5. Anika Bhatnager, Green Hope; 6. Megan Morris, Panther Creek.
Second team all-conference: 7. Laila Jones, Athens Drive; 8. Tyla McAffity, Athens Drive; 9. Jessica Nee, Green Hope; 10. Rilee Stout, Panther Creek; 11. Juliana Mudd, Panther Creek; 12. Haylie George, Panther Creek.
FIELD HOCKEY*
Offensive Player of the Year: Sasha Bull, East Chapel Hill and Ines Yofre, Chapel Hill
Defensive Player of the Year: Mia Barbieri, Cardinal Gibbons
All-conference:
First team: East Chapel Hill: Sasha Bull, Katie Agatucci, Isabel Long, Lydia Treml, Natalie Enyedi. Cardinal Gibbons: Mia Barbieri, Georgia Kelso, Gabby Young, Elle Freedman. Chapel Hill: Ines Yofre, Bryn Davis, Christina Valentin. Carrboro: Sydney Mosteller, Mackenzie Cox. Jordan: Delaney Parfitt.
Second team: East Chapel Hill: Elizabeth Agatucci, Leah Hurwitz. Cardinal Gibbons: Ella Reeves Vaughn, Grace Nelson. Chapel Hill: Allison Laufenberg, Alleigh Kempf, Ryann Brinkman. Carrboro: Kally Kummick, Audrey Carson. Jordan: Madeleine Yancy. Riverside: Evie Foraker, Molly Woods.
*Jordan and Riverside are the only two Tri-6 schools with field hockey, so they play in a conference with Cardinal Gibbons from the Cap-7, Carrboro from the Mid-State 2A and East Chapel Hill and Chapel Hill from the Big Eight.
