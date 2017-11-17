What you need to know about Saturday’s boys soccer state championships

Jason Curtis, center, head coach of Chapel Hill reacts to a call during the first half. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Marvin Ridge Mavericks in a men soccer game that counted for the NCHSAA 3A State Championship and took place at the N.C. State University Dail Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, November 19, 2016. Marvin Ridge won 1-0. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com