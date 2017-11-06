D.H. Conley's Holton Ahlers (12) with the scramble as South Central's Josh Stevens (54) attempts to tackle. The D.H. Conley Vikings visited the South Central Falcons in a high school football game on Nov. 3, 2017
High School Sports

East Carolina quarterback recruit ties state record, moves up several all-time lists

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

November 06, 2017 3:07 PM

Before he enrolls at East Carolina next year, D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers is going to have his name all over the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book.

On Friday, he tied the state record for most passing touchdowns in a game, throwing for nine in a 78-43 win against South Central High in Winterville. The game determined the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship.

The state mark was set by Wakefield quarterback Connor Mitch in a 2012 game against Broughton.

Ahlers’ 551 yards passing (26 of 36 completions) were a career high and 11th-most in a single game in state history.

The 6-4, 235-pound lefty also ran in two touchdowns (12 carries for 131 yards), making him responsible for 11 touchdowns in the game, two shy of the state mark.

Ahlers has thrown for 10,587 yards in his career (632 of 1,083 attempts) for 136 touchdowns and just 27 interceptions. He’s run for 3,475 yards and 55 touchdowns.

In NCHSAA history, he ranks:

▪ Third in touchdown responsibility (180).

▪ Second in total yards of offense (14,062).

▪ Fifth in passing yards (10,587).

▪ Sixth in passing attempts (1,083).

▪ Sixth in passing completions (632).

▪ Third in passing touchdowns (136).

For these to be official state records, they must be reported to the NCHSAA.

Ahlers chose East Carolina – located just five miles from D.H. Conley – over N.C. State last winter, giving coach Scottie Montgomery one of his biggest commitments to date. He’s rated a 3-star recruit by 247sports.com and the No. 1 quarterback in the state.

