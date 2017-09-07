Randy Trice (12) of Hillside throws a pass during the second half. The Hillside Hornets played the Scotland Fighting Scots in a football game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, August 26 2017. Scotland won 34-21.
High School Sports

Week 4 heads to the trenches: top offensive line recruits headline high school football’s top games

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2017 12:35 PM

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH

Peyton Winstead, Leesville Road: The 6-3, 290-pound East Carolina recruit is ranked as the state’s top center.

Timothy McKay, Wakefield: The 6-3, 280-pound junior offensive guard has offers from Duke and N.C. State.

Calvin Atkeson, Ravenscroft: The senior 6-5, 290-pound two-way lineman and state wrestling champ has committed to Dartmouth over ACC offers.

Donovan Noel, Millbrook: The 6-4, 260-pound East Carolina recruit projects as an offensive guard at the next level.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

Cary (2-1) at Apex (0-3): The oldest rivalry in Wake County is a nonconference affair for the first time since 1988, and it’ll be the only meeting at the Green Level High campus.

No. 2 Heritage (3-0) at No. 3 Sanderson (2-1): Two N.C. State-bound running backs take the field in Heritage’s Ricky Person and Sanderson’s Trent Pennix. There will be no shortage of talent between Sanderson’s Alim McNeill (undecided) and Heritage’s Gunnar Holmberg (Duke), Drake Thomas (undecided) Joseph Boletepeli (undecided) and Joe Kane (Virginia Tech).

No. 15 Hillside (1-2) at Dudley (3-0): Dudley held off Hillside on a last-minute touchdown last year, then went on to win the 4A state championship. The Hornets and Panthers are both 3A this year, so this could be a playoff preview.

New Hanover (3-0) at No. 18 Garner (1-2): Former Millbrook and Wake Forest coach Earl Smith is back in the Triangle, and he’s leading one of the best 3A teams in the state. Garner looked strong last week in taking down Southeast Raleigh.

AREA GAMES

Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.

PrepsNow ranking included

FRIDAY

Cary at Apex

Panther Creek at Apex Friendship

Halifax Academy at Arendell Parrott

J.F. Webb at Carrboro

Faith Christian at Cary Christian

Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central

No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons at No. 16 Cleveland

Cedar Ridge at Cummings

East Wake at No. 17 D.H. Conley

No. 15 Hillside at Dudley

Athens Drive at Enloe

Ayden-Grifton at Farmville Central

North Wake Home School at Fayetteville Christian

Beddingfield at Fike

Southeast Raleigh at No. 21 Franklinton

New Hanover at No. 18 Garner

C.B. Aycock at Goldsboro

Hobgood/Northeast at Grace Christian Raleigh

Eastern Wayne at Greene Central

New Bern at Hunt

Person at Halifax County (Va.)

No. 8 Clayton at Harnett Central

J.H. Rose at Havelock

No. 5 Lee County at Hoke County

No. 14 Green Hope at Holly Springs

Southern Lee at Jack Britt

South Johnston at James Kenan

Chapel Hill at Jordan

Jones at No. 25 Kinston

Broughton at Knightdale

No. 20 Triton at Laney

No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 23 Leesville Road

No. 10 Middle Creek at No. 12 Millbrook

Northern Nash at Nash Central

North Johnston at North Brunswick

No. 11 Tarboro at North Edgecombe

South Central at North Pitt

E.E. Smith at Overhills

Rosewood at Pender

No. 6 Pinecrest at Providence

North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft

Northern Durham at Riverside

Granville Central at Roanoke Rapids

Bethel Christian at Rocky Mount Academy

Jacksonville at Rocky Mount Prep

No. 9 Orange at Rolesville

No. 2 Heritage at No. 3 Sanderson

Southern Durham at Seventy-First

Corinth Holders at Smithfield-Selma

Northern Vance at No. 22 South Granville

Richlands at South Lenoir

Community Christian at Southampton Academy (Va.)

Bunn at Southern Vance

North Lenoir at Southern Wayne

Hobbton at Spring Creek

North Moore at Trinity

Randleman at Union Pines

No. 13 Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield

Louisburg at Warren County

St. David’s at Wayne Christian

West Carteret at West Craven

No. 4 Southern Nash at West Johnston

Northwood at Western Harnett

Winston-Salem Prep at Word of God

SATURDAY

South Wake Home School at Greensboro Home School

