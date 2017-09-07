Week 4 heads to the trenches: top offensive line recruits headline high school football’s top games

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH
Peyton Winstead, Leesville Road: The 6-3, 290-pound East Carolina recruit is ranked as the state’s top center.
Timothy McKay, Wakefield: The 6-3, 280-pound junior offensive guard has offers from Duke and N.C. State.
Calvin Atkeson, Ravenscroft: The senior 6-5, 290-pound two-way lineman and state wrestling champ has committed to Dartmouth over ACC offers.
Donovan Noel, Millbrook: The 6-4, 260-pound East Carolina recruit projects as an offensive guard at the next level.
FOUR GAMES TO WATCH
Cary (2-1) at Apex (0-3): The oldest rivalry in Wake County is a nonconference affair for the first time since 1988, and it’ll be the only meeting at the Green Level High campus.
No. 2 Heritage (3-0) at No. 3 Sanderson (2-1): Two N.C. State-bound running backs take the field in Heritage’s Ricky Person and Sanderson’s Trent Pennix. There will be no shortage of talent between Sanderson’s Alim McNeill (undecided) and Heritage’s Gunnar Holmberg (Duke), Drake Thomas (undecided) Joseph Boletepeli (undecided) and Joe Kane (Virginia Tech).
No. 15 Hillside (1-2) at Dudley (3-0): Dudley held off Hillside on a last-minute touchdown last year, then went on to win the 4A state championship. The Hornets and Panthers are both 3A this year, so this could be a playoff preview.
New Hanover (3-0) at No. 18 Garner (1-2): Former Millbrook and Wake Forest coach Earl Smith is back in the Triangle, and he’s leading one of the best 3A teams in the state. Garner looked strong last week in taking down Southeast Raleigh.
AREA GAMES
Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.
PrepsNow ranking included
FRIDAY
Cary at Apex
Panther Creek at Apex Friendship
Halifax Academy at Arendell Parrott
J.F. Webb at Carrboro
Faith Christian at Cary Christian
Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central
No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons at No. 16 Cleveland
Cedar Ridge at Cummings
East Wake at No. 17 D.H. Conley
No. 15 Hillside at Dudley
Athens Drive at Enloe
Ayden-Grifton at Farmville Central
North Wake Home School at Fayetteville Christian
Beddingfield at Fike
Southeast Raleigh at No. 21 Franklinton
New Hanover at No. 18 Garner
C.B. Aycock at Goldsboro
Hobgood/Northeast at Grace Christian Raleigh
Eastern Wayne at Greene Central
New Bern at Hunt
Person at Halifax County (Va.)
No. 8 Clayton at Harnett Central
J.H. Rose at Havelock
No. 5 Lee County at Hoke County
No. 14 Green Hope at Holly Springs
Southern Lee at Jack Britt
South Johnston at James Kenan
Chapel Hill at Jordan
Jones at No. 25 Kinston
Broughton at Knightdale
No. 20 Triton at Laney
No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 23 Leesville Road
No. 10 Middle Creek at No. 12 Millbrook
Northern Nash at Nash Central
North Johnston at North Brunswick
No. 11 Tarboro at North Edgecombe
South Central at North Pitt
E.E. Smith at Overhills
Rosewood at Pender
No. 6 Pinecrest at Providence
North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft
Northern Durham at Riverside
Granville Central at Roanoke Rapids
Bethel Christian at Rocky Mount Academy
Jacksonville at Rocky Mount Prep
No. 9 Orange at Rolesville
No. 2 Heritage at No. 3 Sanderson
Southern Durham at Seventy-First
Corinth Holders at Smithfield-Selma
Northern Vance at No. 22 South Granville
Richlands at South Lenoir
Community Christian at Southampton Academy (Va.)
Bunn at Southern Vance
North Lenoir at Southern Wayne
Hobbton at Spring Creek
North Moore at Trinity
Randleman at Union Pines
No. 13 Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield
Louisburg at Warren County
St. David’s at Wayne Christian
West Carteret at West Craven
No. 4 Southern Nash at West Johnston
Northwood at Western Harnett
Winston-Salem Prep at Word of God
SATURDAY
South Wake Home School at Greensboro Home School
