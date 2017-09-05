Week 3 concludes in high school football, and already there’s talk of running the table

Wake County
Running the table?: We know Middle Creek (1-2) and Millbrook (1-2) are not bad teams. So it’s jarring to see them combine to go 0-4 against Wake Forest and Heritage with some lopsided losses. With the rest of the Northern Athletic Conference struggling, there are few challenges left for the crosstown rival Cougars (3-0) and Huskies (3-0) to be tested. If Heritage defeats No. 3 Sanderson this Friday and Wake Forest does the same to No. 4 Southern Nash in two weeks, there will be talk of both being 10-0 when they meet in the season finale.
Johnston County
Cleveland’s tough stretch: Cleveland (2-1) had a setback against Fayetteville power Terry Sanford on Saturday. The Rams are 1-1 halfway through a brutal four-game stretch that includes Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) and Fuquay-Varina (1-1).
Durham and Person County
Riverside holds steady: The Pirates’ game at Cardinal Gibbons will be played in what used to be a bye week for both teams. The postponement keeps Riverside as the only undefeated team in the Triangle 6 4A Conference. The Pirates (2-0) will meet rival Northern Durham (2-1) this Friday.
Orange and Chatham County
Chatham Central puts in the mileage: The Bears (1-2) went all the way to Mooresboro and played Friday, one of just three games involving area teams (one was in Fayetteville, the other in Creedmoor). Chatham Central will host county rival Jordan-Matthews this Friday, the first meeting between them since 2014.
Eastern Counties (Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Nash, Pitt Wayne, Wilson)
Hunt breaks through: Coach Keith Byrum’s Warriors have had a run of bad luck over the last year, going 0-5 in one-possession games. If just two of those had gone the other way last year, Hunt (1-2) would’ve made the playoffs. The monkey is off Hunt’s back after picking off a pass in the end zone to win at J.H. Rose (0-3) in overtime.
Northern Counties (Franklin, Granville, Vance, Warren)
Conference play begins: Aside from Franklinton, every football-playing school in these four counties is part of the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference and will be joining Roanoke Rapids of Halifax County as part of the nine-member league. South Granville and Roanoke Rapids, each 3-0, have been the most impressive thus far.
Southern Counties (Harnett, Lee, Moore)
Pinecrest showdown: The Patriots (3-0) are heading to Charlotte on Friday in what should be another good nonconference test. Providence (2-1) nearly toppled Myers Park on Monday night before falling 41-38.
AREA GAMES
PrepsNow ranking included
FRIDAY
Ravenscroft at No. 25 South Granville (won 41-12)
Chatham Central at Thomas Jefferson (won 44-12)
Word of God at Trinity Christian (won 60-12)
SATURDAY
Homewood-Flossmoor Ill. (won 45-6) at Southern Durham
Terry Sanford (won 49-28) at No. 7 Cleveland
MONDAY
Rolesville (won 13-8) at East Wake
No. 14 Millbrook at No. 2 Heritage (won 53-13)
Hunt (won 22-20, OT) at J.H. Rose
Greene Central (won 20-6) at North Pitt
No. 12 Middle Creek at No. 1 Wake Forest (won 56-16)
TUESDAY
Southern Wayne at Goldsboro
OTHER
Riverside at No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons (ppd. to Sept. 28)
Harnett Central at No. 15 Fuquay-Varina (ppd. to Sept. 29)
Southern Alamance at Cedar Ridge (ppd. to Oct. 12)
North East Carolina Prep at Rocky Mount Prep (ppd. TBA)
North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian (ppd. TBA)
