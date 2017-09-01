Thunderstorms, tornadoes sideline high school football. Make-up dates announced

Only a handful of teams were able to play on Friday night under the threat of severe weather.
AREA GAMES
PrepsNow ranking included
FRIDAY
Riverside at No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons
Ravenscroft at No. 25 South Granville
North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian
Chatham Central at Thomas Jefferson
Word of God at Trinity Christian
SATURDAY
Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) at Southern Durham
Terry Sanford at No. 7 Cleveland
MONDAY
Rolesville at East Wake
No. 14 Millbrook at No. 2 Heritage
Hunt at J.H. Rose
Greene Central at North Pitt
No. 12 Middle Creek at No. 1 Wake Forest
TUESDAY
Southern Wayne at Goldsboro
OTHER
Southern Alamance at Cedar Ridge (ppd. to Oct. 12)
Harnett Central at No. 15 Fuquay-Varina (ppd. to Sept. 29)
North East Carolina Prep at Rocky Mount Prep (ppd. TBA)
