September 1, 2017 6:59 PM

Thunderstorms, tornadoes sideline high school football. Make-up dates announced

By J. Mike Blake

Only a handful of teams were able to play on Friday night under the threat of severe weather.

AREA GAMES

PrepsNow ranking included

FRIDAY

Riverside at No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons

Ravenscroft at No. 25 South Granville

North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian

Chatham Central at Thomas Jefferson

Word of God at Trinity Christian

SATURDAY

Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) at Southern Durham

Terry Sanford at No. 7 Cleveland

MONDAY

Rolesville at East Wake

No. 14 Millbrook at No. 2 Heritage

Hunt at J.H. Rose

Greene Central at North Pitt

No. 12 Middle Creek at No. 1 Wake Forest

TUESDAY

Southern Wayne at Goldsboro

OTHER

Southern Alamance at Cedar Ridge (ppd. to Oct. 12)

Harnett Central at No. 15 Fuquay-Varina (ppd. to Sept. 29)

North East Carolina Prep at Rocky Mount Prep (ppd. TBA)

