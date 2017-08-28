Class 3A Cary Academy's Chase Coley comes in 4th place during the NCISAA State Cross Country Championships that took place at Hagan-Stone Park on October 28, 2016 in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.
Class 3A Cary Academy's Chase Coley comes in 4th place during the NCISAA State Cross Country Championships that took place at Hagan-Stone Park on October 28, 2016 in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina. Alik McIntosh newsobserver.com

High school sports heroes from the second week of the season

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

August 28, 2017 12:06 PM

We’ll be honoring the best performances of the fall sports season as the year moves along in boys soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis and girls golf. Nominations are encouraged. Email mblake@newsobserver.com.

Top football performances will be honored in The Starting 11 feature that appears midweek.

Athlete names – 18 in all – are in bold.

Cross country: Last weekend was the first in the high school cross country season that included some of the bigger invitational races.

Green Hope’s boys, led by 10th-place finisher Thomas Vo, were third in the Providence Invitational in Charlotte. Pinecrest freshman Carmen Alder won the girls’ race, while Green Hope, led by seventh-place Kesley Vogel, was third as a team. Weddington High, a 3A power near Charlotte, won both races.

Cary Academy’s Coleman Mitchell and Chase Coley went 1-2 in the boys’ championship of the WNC Invitational in Hendersonville. The Chargers won the boys’ race and were third in the girls’ competition.

Cleveland’s Zachary Clark won the Wendell Park Early Bird Invitational, edging Smithfield-Selma’s Drew Topoly by about three seconds. Research Triangle freshman Victoria Swepson won the girls race, about two seconds ahead of West Johnston’s Hayley Whoolery. Clayton’s boys and Corinth Holders’ girls won the six-team competitions.

In Wilson, Holly Springs’ boys took all top five spots, led by individual winner Sam Young, to win the (2,500-meter) Fike Night Relays with a perfect score of 15. Cary’s Alita Buck won the girls’ race, but D.H. Conley edged the Imps 22-33 in the team score.

Tennis wins: Sanderson enjoyed one of the biggest wins on the week in girls tennis, edging Leesville Road 5-4 thanks in large part to wins in singles and doubles by Sibel Tanik and Anna Scott Holshouser. Both teams were co-conference champions a year ago.

Later that week, Cardinal Gibbons’ Callah Preti and Emma Kruger pulled off the crucial doubles win to down Sanderson 5-4 and assume sole possession of first in the Cap-7.

Wake County Cup: Heritage’s boys soccer team claimed a spot in the Wake County Cup final after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Green Hope last week. The win moves the Huskies to 2-0 to cap off group play. All seven goals were in the second half. Heritage led 3-0 with 19 minutes left before Green Hope scored three times in a 10-minute span. Heritage scored with just 8:49 to play to seal the win.

Trevor Berk had two goals and two assists in the win while brother Dylan Berk had one goal and one assist and Patrick Williams had one goal.

Green Hope and East Wake, each 0-1 in group play, will play another this week. Heritage awaits the group winner between Panther Creek, Knightdale and Cardinal Gibbons in the Sept. 23 championship game.

