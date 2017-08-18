How we are changing our high school football coverage

High school football coverage will have a new look this season, with a greater focus on star athletes and would-be college recruits. You will see fewer stories dedicated to the games and more that tell about the great young people who play them.
This is partly due to earlier print deadlines, but also a result of a changing readership that can benefit from stories only we are likely to tell.
High school sports writer J. Mike Blake will compile the biggest news from Friday nights, with updates and videos on heraldsun.com as the games end.
If you want to get your box score online or in the Sunday print edition, please send an email to hssports@newsobserver.com. For coaches who have their MaxPreps.com team pages set up to automatically, email the box score as soon as it’s posted there as usual.
Some features will remain: we’ll still have a list of upcoming games leading into Friday night, a “Starting 11” players of the week that runs midweek following the games, weekly area rankings for the PrepsNow 20-county area, area leaders in a number of statistical categories. Friday’s late scores will run in Sunday’s print paper and on heraldsun.com.
Follow us on social media
Facebook: We have six PrepsNow Facebook pages that are broken up by county to better help you follow the school or schools you care about. There’s one for Wake County, one for Johnston County, one for western Triangle (Durham, Orange, Chatham and Person), one for the northern counties (Franklin, Granville, Vance, Warren), one for our southern counties (Lee, Harnett, Moore) and one for our eastern counties (Nash, Wilson, Wayne, Pitt, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir).
Twitter: For links to all our coverage, follow @PrepsNow. For score updates, follow @rduscores. For writer J. Mike Blake, follow @JMBpreps.
Instagram: Follow PrepsNow for photos and Instagram stories this season.
Comments