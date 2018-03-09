Here's how to see NCCU tonight in the semifinals of the MEAC Tournament

N.C. Central is a win away from playing for another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship.
The No. 6 seeded Eagles will take on seventh-seeded Morgan State Friday night (8 p.m., ESPN3) in the tournament semifinals. Morgan State upset No. 2 seed Bethune Cookman 78-77, while NCCU knocked off Savannah State 58-56 in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Pablo Rivas and Raasean Davis combined to score 35 points and grab 32 rebounds in NCCU's two-point win in the quarterfinals over Savannah State. The Eagles rallied from a 34-30 halftime deficit.
Rivas scored 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, 3 of 5 from distance, and grabbed 12 boards. Davis, who dunked with about a minute left to cap the scoring for N.C. Central, pulled down 20 rebounds and scored 16 points.
Dexter McClanahan hit a long 3-pointer that pulled Savannah State within 58-56 with 58 seconds remaining, but neither team scored after that. He led Savannah State (15-17), the NCAA leader in 3-pointers (making 12.4 per game), with 23 points but was 3 of 10 from behind the arc. The Tigers shot 28 percent from the field (18 of 64) and made just 8 of 32 from 3-point range.
The win by the Eagles set up a rematch against Morgan State. NCCU (17-15) cruised to a 77-63 win during their regular season game.
