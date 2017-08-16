Iowa State’s DeAndre Kane, left, makes a steal from NC Central’s Jeremy Ingram during the NCAA tournament in 2014.
NCCU

Jeremy Ingram, former NCCU basketball star, ‘doing much better’ after suffering broken neck in crash

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

August 16, 2017 12:52 PM

DURHAM

Former N.C. Central basketball star Jeremy Ingram has been released from the hospital after suffering a broken neck in a car crash earlier this month.

Eagles’ coach LeVelle Moton said in a text message that Ingram was “doing much better” and was home. On the morning of Aug. 4, Moton tweeted that Ingram, his fiance and young child were in a wreck in Ingram’s hometown of Charlotte.

Ingram’s fiance, Brandie Reed suffered a broken arm. Their three-month-old son was not injured in the accident, in which Ingram’s car flipped over seven times trying to avoid a car that was going in the wrong direction.

Ingram, a 6-4 guard, averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2013-14 season as the Eagles went 28-6 overall. N.C. Central won the MEAC tournament and Ingram was named the Most Outstanding Player, leading the Eagles to their first NCAA tournament as a Division I school.

Ingram, 25, played professionally in Turkey following his playing days in Durham.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with Ingram’s medical funds. To donate visit www.gofundme.com/jeremymedfunds.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

