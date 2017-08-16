Jeremy Ingram, former NCCU basketball star, ‘doing much better’ after suffering broken neck in crash

Former N.C. Central basketball star Jeremy Ingram has been released from the hospital after suffering a broken neck in a car crash earlier this month.
Eagles’ coach LeVelle Moton said in a text message that Ingram was “doing much better” and was home. On the morning of Aug. 4, Moton tweeted that Ingram, his fiance and young child were in a wreck in Ingram’s hometown of Charlotte.
Ingram’s fiance, Brandie Reed suffered a broken arm. Their three-month-old son was not injured in the accident, in which Ingram’s car flipped over seven times trying to avoid a car that was going in the wrong direction.
Ingram, a 6-4 guard, averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2013-14 season as the Eagles went 28-6 overall. N.C. Central won the MEAC tournament and Ingram was named the Most Outstanding Player, leading the Eagles to their first NCAA tournament as a Division I school.
Ingram, 25, played professionally in Turkey following his playing days in Durham.
A GoFundMe page was created to help with Ingram’s medical funds. To donate visit www.gofundme.com/jeremymedfunds.
