Jeremy Ingram, former NC Central basketball star, suffers a broken neck in car crash

Jeremy Ingram, the 2014 MEAC player of the year in basketball when he helped N.C. Central reach the NCAA tournament, has suffered a broken neck in a car accident.
NCCU coach LeVelle Moton announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.
Received the tragic news that Jeremy Ingram suffered a broken neck in a car accident. Please uplift him & fam in ur Prayers. #WeAreNCCU pic.twitter.com/7d1Fjhl1PZ— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 4, 2017
“Received the tragic news that Jeremy Ingram suffered a broken neck in a car accident,” Moton wrote. “Please uplift him & fam in ur Prayers. #WeAreNCCU”
Ingram, a 6-4 guard from Charlotte, averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2013-14 season when NCCU went 28-6 overall. The Eagles won the MEAC tournament, with Ingram being named the Most Outstanding Player, and qualified for their first NCAA tournament at the Division I level.
Ingram, 25, played professionally in Turkey following his college career.
This is a developing story.
