Iowa State’s DeAndre Kane, left, steals the ball from NC Central’s Jeremy Ingram, right, during the 2014 NCAA tournament. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Jeremy Ingram, former NC Central basketball star, suffers a broken neck in car crash

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

August 04, 2017 12:22 PM

Jeremy Ingram, the 2014 MEAC player of the year in basketball when he helped N.C. Central reach the NCAA tournament, has suffered a broken neck in a car accident.

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

“Received the tragic news that Jeremy Ingram suffered a broken neck in a car accident,” Moton wrote. “Please uplift him & fam in ur Prayers. #WeAreNCCU”

Ingram, a 6-4 guard from Charlotte, averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2013-14 season when NCCU went 28-6 overall. The Eagles won the MEAC tournament, with Ingram being named the Most Outstanding Player, and qualified for their first NCAA tournament at the Division I level.

Ingram, 25, played professionally in Turkey following his college career.

This is a developing story.

