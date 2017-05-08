Trisha Stafford-Odom new women’s basketball coach at N.C. Central

North Carolina Central announced Monday that Trisha-Stafford Odom will be the new women’s basketball coach. Stafford-Odom replaces Vanessa Taylor, whose contract was not renewed after the 2016-17 season.
Stafford-Odom is familiar with the Triangle. Before taking the head coaching job at Concordia University in Irvine, California, Stafford-Odom was an assistant coach for four seasons with North Carolina and Duke.
During her three-year stint with Concordia, the Eagles won their first conference championship in 18 years. During her time as a head coach, Staff-Odom produced two All-Americans. Stafford-Odom played at the University of California, Berkeley and went onto play professionally in the WNBA, as well as the ABL, NWBL, NBDL and European leagues.
While serving as an assistant at Duke and UNC, Staff-Odom was known as an excellent recruiter, bringing her first No. 1 nationally-ranked recruiting class to Durham. As an assistant at UNC, she was played a huge part in signing the No. 1 recruiting class in 2013.
