Local guard commits to N.C. Central

Brandon Goldsmith, a 6’4 guard from Raleigh, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina Central University.
Goldsmith, who played prep basketball at Millbrook High School, spent two seasons playing at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee. At Walters State, Goldsmith averaged 14 points per game, five rebounds and shot 35.1 percent from three. He scored a career-high 29 points while helping the Senators finish as runner-ups in the Region VII playoffs.
At Millbrook, Goldsmith averaged 15 points and six boards and was a two-time Cap-8 All-Conference selection.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV
