Henry-Ajudua invited to Jacksonville rookie minicamp

Former North Carolina Central All-MEAC defensive lineman Freddy Henry-Ajudua was invited to attend the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp.
Henry-Ajudua went undrafted, but will get a chance to earn a roster spot with the Jaguars, who finished 3-13 in 2016. Last season the Durham native led the Eagles in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (13.5). His breakout senior season earned Henry-Ajudua a spot on the All-MEAC first-team defense. A native of Nigeria, Henry-Ajudua played at nearby Hillside High School and walked-on to the N.C. Central team as a kicker after winning a state title at Hillside.
Henry-Ajudua was switched to the defensive end, where his quickness off the line of scrimmage caused problems for offensive linemen in the MEAC.
At 6-2, 245 pounds and with good change of direction ability, Henry-Ajudua might make the switch to linebacker in the NFL. During Pro-Day at N.C. Central, he did drills for both defensive linemen and linebacker. Henry-Ajudua will report to minicamp next Thursday.
