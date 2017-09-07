ECU’s swimming program will not face disciplinary action for alleged incident

East Carolina’s swimming program will not face disciplinary action, nor will charges be filed after an investigation, the school announced Thursday.
The school’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities (OSRR) and the ECU Police Department both conducted investigations following a unspecified reported incident on Aug. 25.
Both teams were put on hold temporarily but have since resumed practice.
According to the university police department’s crime logs, only two incidents were reported on Aug. 25. Both were for underage drinking at two different dormitories on campus – Jones Residence Hall and Legacy Hall.
“While the teams have been allowed to resume practice and team activities, the OSRR could make recommendations based on its findings for individual student-athletes who may be found in violation of the school’s student code of conduct,” the school said in a statement.
Efforts to reach parents of swimmers and divers on the team were unsuccessful. Two parents of swimmers reached last week declined to comment.
