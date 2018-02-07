Here’s who UNC football added on National Signing Day

Larry Fedora got his final commitment while he was meeting with the media on National Signing Day. About 10 minutes into his press conference, Fedora got confirmation that Rockledge, Fla., wide receiver Antoine Green had selected North Carolina. That brought a smile to Fedora’s face as he wrapped up the 2018 class with seven new commitments.

“Our staff has done a tremendous job in finishing this class and getting out and building relationships and establishing connections,” Fedora said. “I’m proud of the job that they’ve done and I’m excited about the kids that we added to the roster today. Today was a nice addition to our group.”

Josh Ezeudu

6-5, 305, Archer High School: Three-star offensive lineman from Georgia was UNC’s first commitment on signing day.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more SUBSCRIBE NOW

William Barnes

6-5, 320, Apopka High School: Four-star offensive lineman from Apopka, Florida played in the U.S. Army All-American game last month. Ranked the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.

Ed Montilus

6-3, 305, Apopka High School: Montilus was a teammate of Barnes at Apopka High. Rated the No. 24 offensive guard in Florida by 247Sports.

DeAndre Hollins

6-2, 172, Jefferson High School: Tampa cornerback committed to UNC over the summer. Had two interceptions and eight passes defended his senior season.

Matthew Flint

6-1, 213, Madison County: Gurley, Ala. linebacker enrolled at UNC in January, rated the No. 36 outside linebacker in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.

Gavin Lewis

6-4, 280, Bob Jones High School: Defensive end was a late UNC target, rated the No. 49 player in Alabama by 247Sports.

Antoine Green

6-3, 195, Rockledge High School: Four-star prospect was ranked the No. 36 player in Florida by 247Sports. An elite athlete who was one of the top sprinters in Florida.