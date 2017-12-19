Three big reasons why college football coaches make so much money

More Videos 1:06 UNC's Sylvia Hatchell gets win 1,000 Pause 1:19 'They make me look good' UNC's Sylvia Hatchell says after 1,000th win 4:20 Roy Williams, Jeff Lebo and other former Tar Heels raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund 1:38 ‘Only a very small portion of Americans thinks UNC was held to account, NCAA leader says 7:56 Fedora proud of Tar Heels despite loss to Miami 1:38 UNC pushes Miami in 24-19 loss 2:51 UNC's Elliott gets his chance 1:21 UNC's Fedora: 'I don't question what we're doing' 1:45 How did Roy Williams react to news of no NCAA sanctions against UNC? 1:48 UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dave Doeren stays with NC State After a job offer from Tennessee, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has decided to remain. Look back at his career with the Wolfpack. After a job offer from Tennessee, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has decided to remain. Look back at his career with the Wolfpack. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

