UNC’s Shea Rush, left, tries to pass around Virginias Tech’s Zach LeDay in January.
UNC’s Shea Rush, left, tries to pass around Virginias Tech’s Zach LeDay in January. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC’s Shea Rush, left, tries to pass around Virginias Tech’s Zach LeDay in January. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina

Shea Rush, the UNC walk-on guard who made hats for his teammates, gets a scholarship

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

September 05, 2017 4:45 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Shea Rush, whose stylish fedoras became a regular part of North Carolina’s wardrobe on its way to the national championship last season, has received a scholarship from coach Roy Williams, a team spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

Rush, a sophomore guard from Fairway, Kan., joined the Tar Heels as a walk-on last season. He learned on Monday that he’d earned a scholarship. InsideCarolina.com was first to report the news.

Rush played in 20 games last season, including UNC’s NCAA tournament victories against Texas Southern and Butler, but perhaps his most memorable contribution came off the court. An avid hat-maker, Rush created custom-made fedoras for his teammates and the UNC coaching staff.

He made 24 hats in all – 14 for his teammates, nine for the coaching and support staff and one for himself. Throughout the NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels often entered and exited arenas wearing Rush’s hats.

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win

Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win 1:16

Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win
KY coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard 0:43

KY coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard
Here's why Duke and UNC were recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox 1:12

Here's why Duke and UNC were recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

View More Video