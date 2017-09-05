Why nobody at UNC seems to like a two-quarterback rotation

More Videos 0:43 KY coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard Pause 1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC were recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox 0:50 Fighting for $15 an hour in Durham 1:35 Duke's Brittain Brown on the Blue Devils' big win over NCCU 3:03 Lightning puts on a show at Oak Island 1:21 Affordable housing prices are luring young home owners across I-85 1:06 Duke coach David Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III 1:06 Coach Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III 1:57 Despite a canceled meeting, fluoride opponents show up to protest in Chapel Hill 0:44 Two NCCU starters suspended for season opener Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win UNC football coach Larry Fedora tells reporters that he has not yet decided on who will start at quarterback against Louisville. UNC football coach Larry Fedora tells reporters that he has not yet decided on who will start at quarterback against Louisville. UNC Athletics via The ACC

UNC football coach Larry Fedora tells reporters that he has not yet decided on who will start at quarterback against Louisville. UNC Athletics via The ACC