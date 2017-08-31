It’s clear ‘the ceiling is the roof’ at Kenan Stadium

Michael Jordan’s eloquent “the ceiling is the roof” quote has become a fixture at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.

The statement Jordan made at halftime of the UNC-Duke basketball game in the Smith Center in March came along with an announcement that the Tar Heels would feature his brand this football season.

"The ceiling is the roof" pic.twitter.com/RtcKkVUQ1h — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2017

His Jumpman logo is featured above the text on the cover to the home tunnel at the stadium.

Back for more here at Kenan, where I can confirm the existence of the below signage. First Larry presser of regular season upcoming ... pic.twitter.com/fGcuHer1HY — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) August 28, 2017

Carolina football coach Larry Fedora has been a fan of the saying ever since Jordan coined it, commonly including #citr in his tweets.

“To me, it’s something special,” Fedora told media on Monday. “It’s something that we have that nobody else in the world has. Nobody has that, where the man himself said it that night, and that’ll never change.”