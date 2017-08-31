UNC’s incorporation of Michael Jordan’s “the ceiling is the roof” quote at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
It’s clear ‘the ceiling is the roof’ at Kenan Stadium

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

August 31, 2017 9:56 AM

CHAPEL HILL

Michael Jordan’s eloquent “the ceiling is the roof” quote has become a fixture at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.

The statement Jordan made at halftime of the UNC-Duke basketball game in the Smith Center in March came along with an announcement that the Tar Heels would feature his brand this football season.

His Jumpman logo is featured above the text on the cover to the home tunnel at the stadium.

Carolina football coach Larry Fedora has been a fan of the saying ever since Jordan coined it, commonly including #citr in his tweets.

“To me, it’s something special,” Fedora told media on Monday. “It’s something that we have that nobody else in the world has. Nobody has that, where the man himself said it that night, and that’ll never change.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

