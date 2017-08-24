The UNC football fan who called Paul Finebaum ‘blind’ on ESPN explains why

Brian Stalcup, also known as “Brian from Georgia,” said he was listening to ESPN’s TV and radio host Paul Finebaum talk about college football when he decided to finally give him a call.
Stalcup, 21, said in an interview Thursday that he listens to The Paul Finebaum Show every day, but he rarely hears him talk about UNC. He said he waited more than an hour to express his opinion.
“He’s always talking about SEC and Pac-12,” Stalcup said, “and I’m just a big Carolina fan and I wanted to tell him how I felt.”
Stalcup, who’s from Murphy, grew up a lifelong UNC fan. He said his dad took him to games when he was younger.
When Stalcup finally got through to Finebaum’s show, he told him that he thought UNC would win the ACC Championship and eventually the national championship. Finebaum laughed at the notion, and a bizarre exchange began.
“You probably stared at the eclipse yesterday without your glasses, you’re blind,” Stalcup said to Finebaum.
“Wow, I feel like we’re just trading punches here,” Finebaum said in response. “Am I supposed to come back now and insult you or do you just want to let it go with me being blind.”
Stalcup said the two should let it go. But Finebaum took another shot.
“Brian, I am not blind, my vision is not great. I’m just hoping that you’re not drunk, because that’s the only explanation I can come up with for this phone call,” he said.
Finebaum said he could understand if Brian was bragging about the Tar Heels winning a national championship in basketball, but said they have a “zero chance” of winning it in football.
“Brian I’ll tell you what, we’ll just go ahead and mark this down and we’ll come back and revisit this every couple of weeks as the Tar Heels are mowing through the season,” Finebaum said. “Wow. A Tar Heels fan predicting a national championship in football. That’s a new one on me.”
Stalcup, who now lives in Rabun County, Ga., said he attends two UNC football games a year. He also remains confident the Tar Heels will win the ACC championship and national championship.
“We’re going to have an undefeated season,” he said. “No. 1 defense in the country. I think the closest game we will have is the national championship against Alabama and we’ll win by 7.”
And when they do, he said, he’ll call The Finebaum Show again.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
