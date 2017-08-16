UNC chancellor Carol Folt, basketball coach Roy Williams, football coach Larry Fedora and women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell enter the room where the NCAA hearing is being held in Nashville, TN. Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com
UNC chancellor Carol Folt, basketball coach Roy Williams, football coach Larry Fedora and women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell enter the room where the NCAA hearing is being held in Nashville, TN. Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com

North Carolina

In case you were wondering, here’s what’s going on outside UNC’s NCAA hearing

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

August 16, 2017 12:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

UNC’s hearing before the NCAA Committee on Infractions began Wednesday morning. The hearing is closed to the public, but here’s what we know:

▪ Debby Crowder, one of the central figures behind the bogus African Studies courses at the heart of the case, was among the first defendants to enter the meeting room for the hearing. Crowder walked in separate from UNC’s contingent – which includes chancellor Carol Folt and athletic director Bubba Cunningham – though Crowder was with her attorney, Elliot Abrams.

CROWDER
Former University of North Carolina secretary Deborah Crowder arrives at an NCAA hearing Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. It has taken more than two years for North Carolina to appear before an NCAA infractions committee panel since initially being charged with five top-level violations amid its long-running academic scandal.
Mark Zaleski AP

▪ About 10 minutes later, UNC’s contingent arrived in full: Folt and Cunningham, as well as coaches Larry Fedora, Sylvia Hatchell and Roy Williams. All of UNC’s coaches arrived with legal representation (which is standard when coaches appear before the infractions committee). Wade Smith is Hatchell’s attorney, and Jim Cooney is representing Williams.

▪ Don’t expect much in the way of news from this hearing Wednesday. It is closed for a reason: the NCAA infractions process often operates in secrecy. In fact, had UNC not posted a document containing the location of the hearing (It’s at the Gaylord Opryland), the location of the hearing could have remained unknown.

▪ Per UNC spokesman Steve Kirschner, there will be no university comment after the proceedings end Wednesday. Representatives from the NCAA – neither the NCAA Enforcement Staff, nor the Committee on Infractions – will comment at any time. So if there’s any comment coming from anyone, it will be from the UNC side. And if anyone talks, it’s likely to be Thursday.

BUBBA
University of North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham arrives at an NCAA hearing Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. It has taken more than two years for North Carolina to appear before an NCAA infractions committee panel since initially being charged with five top-level violations amid its long-running academic scandal.
Mark Zaleski AP

▪ The hearing is scheduled for two days. That doesn’t mean that it will last that long, but that’s the expectation. If it concludes on Wednesday, that would be a surprise. Some anticipated that the hearing could last beyond normal business hours on Wednesday, but that it’s also scheduled to last into Thursday likely precludes the possibility of too late of an ending on Wednesday.

Roy toned
North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams and his lawyer Jim Cooney, left, arrive at an NCAA hearing Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Nashville.
Mark Zaleski AP

▪ For those curious about the media presence, it includes reporters from: ESPN, several local TV stations and three Triangle-area TV stations. There were at least five TV cameras set up not far from the meeting room, prepared to capture the moment when officials and coaches began walking through the doors.

▪ Something silly: Fedora briefly left the meeting room at one point in the morning and headed to the restroom. He was escorted, flanked on either side. Perhaps they were ensuring that the secrets of the infractions hearing would remain intact during his brief refuge outside of the meeting walls. When he walked back, Fedora flashed a toothy grin.

▪ The NCAA takes seriously the sanctity of the hearing. Access to the meeting room doors, even, is roped off. The windows looking inside have been covered from the inside by dark curtains. There are two security guards standing guard outside. It’s impossible, even, to detect even ambient noise escaping from the hearing – not that it’d be particularly noisy.

– Check back for more ...

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

  Comments  

Videos

KY coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard

KY coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard 0:43

KY coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard
Here's why Duke and UNC were recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox 1:12

Here's why Duke and UNC were recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox
1:26

"The charges reflect a deeply racist and white supremacist system,"says second protester to be arrested

View More Video