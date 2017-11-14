St. Edward’s Derek Funderburk, middle, signed with N.C. State on Tuesday.
NC State basketball signs Derek Funderburk, the nation’s No. 1 JUCO recruit

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

November 14, 2017 2:52 PM

N.C. State’s basketball program added junior college transfer Derek Funderburk to its 2018 signing class, coach Kevin Keatts announced Tuesday.

Funderburk, a 6-10, 205-pound forward, is ranked the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the nation.

In five games this season with Northwest Florida Junior College, he’s averaging 12.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds and is shooting 57.9 percent from the field.

Before transferring to Northwest Florida, Funderburk was dismissed from Ohio State in June for “failure to meet team expectations,” according to a statement released by the school.

"With this new era of position-less basketball, DJ is a guy we felt would be a great fit within our system,” Keatts said. “Our whole class has been focused around adding length and versatility, and DJ is a guy we look forward to using at a bunch of different positions."

Funderburk joins four-star recruits Manny Bates, Saddiq Bey, Jericole Hellems and Ian Steere in the Class of 2018.

Before signing Funderburk, N.C. State’s recruiting class was ranked 17th overall and fifth in the ACC by 247Sports.com.

Funderburk, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2016 and was ranked the No. 49 player in his class by Scout and No. 66 by ESPN. He played his senior season at Hargrave Military Academy, averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and three assist.

Teamed with N.C. State freshman Braxton Beverly at Hargrave, the duo led the school to the Prep School National Championship.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

