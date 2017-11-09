How a pair of Clemson games devastated, then helped redeem an NC State kicker

More Videos 0:23 Dawnbreaker Farms turkeys graze on grass and leaves Pause 1:04 Chapel Hill Fire Department donates fire truck to new Chapel Hill High School Firefighting Academy 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 1:45 Farad Ali and Steve Schewel gather with their supporters on election night 0:46 Durham mayoral candidate Farad Ali concedes to Steve Schewel 0:39 Durham mayoral candidate Steve Schewel thanks supporters and his mom 1:53 Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group 2:01 Two police officers bought $140 worth of groceries for a Food Lion shoplifter 4:20 Roy Williams and former Tar Heels raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund 2:19 UNCW researcher discusses findings of sperm whale necropsy at Oak Island NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Can NC State figure out Boston College? The Boston College Eagles are 8-4 against the Wolfpack since joining the ACC. The News and Observer's Joe Giglio previews Saturday's football game and asks can the Wolfpack figure out BC. The Boston College Eagles are 8-4 against the Wolfpack since joining the ACC. The News and Observer's Joe Giglio previews Saturday's football game and asks can the Wolfpack figure out BC. ACC, AP and Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

