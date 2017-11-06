ACC Power Rankings: Conspiracies, Clemson and playoff payouts

More Videos 0:46 Durham mayoral candidate Farad Ali concedes to Steve Schewel Pause 0:39 Durham mayoral candidate Steve Schewel thanks supporters and his mom 1:53 Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group 2:01 Two police officers bought $140 worth of groceries for a Food Lion shoplifter 4:20 Roy Williams and former Tar Heels raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund 2:19 UNCW researcher discusses findings of sperm whale necropsy at Oak Island NC 0:12 UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested 1:24 Durham's bomb squad sets off "disruptive charge" in Carrboro car 0:55 Carrboro police investigate suspicious package in car 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I wish it (officiating) was a lot better,' says State's Doeren N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren didn't like some of the calls in a 38-31 loss to Clemson. And why did the Tigers have laptops on the sidelines, he asked. N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren didn't like some of the calls in a 38-31 loss to Clemson. And why did the Tigers have laptops on the sidelines, he asked. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren didn't like some of the calls in a 38-31 loss to Clemson. And why did the Tigers have laptops on the sidelines, he asked. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com