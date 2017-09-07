He committed to NCSU in June. Now this top basketball recruit could play elsewhere.

Jamie Lewis, N.C. State’s lone commit from the Class of 2018, has changed his mind and could play somewhere else, he told The News & Observer on Thursday.
Lewis, a three-star point guard from Westlake High School in Atlanta, has decommitted from N.C. State and will re-open his recruitment process. Eric Bossi, a national recruiting analyst from Rivals.com, was the first to report the news.
Lewis, who has transferred to Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., said he will still consider N.C. State as an option.
“I just wanted to see what comes about after this season,” Lewis said Thursday. “To see if there are any better situations out there, because I committed kind of early. I just want to make sure.”
Lewis said he is looking for more of a “systematic offense.”
“A one point-guard type offense,” he said. “I know N.C. State is more like a combo guard offense, which is fine with me, but I feel like a pure point guard, so I want to see if any school out there will offer me that type of look.”
Lewis, who’s 6-3 and 190-pounds, is ranked No. 135 nationally in his class, according to 247sports’ composite ranking. He is ranked No. 27 at his position.
At one point, he was ranked as high as 60 nationally. But his ranking dropped last year, after he missed much of last season due to ankle and shoulder injuries. During his sophomore season in 2016, Lewis averaged 16 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals per game and his team won the state championship.
Lewis committed to the Wolfpack in June, less than 24 hours after an unofficial visit to the school. He chose N.C. State over Wake Forest and Baylor.
“Everything went well,” Lewis said in June. “Just the coaching staff, they were very welcoming.”
Lewis has been the only 2018 high school recruit to commit to the Wolfpack, but N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and his staff do have two transfers – C.J. Bryce, from UNC-Wilmington, and Devon Daniels, from Utah – who will be eligible for the 2018-19 season. Both are scoring guards.
This weekend is expected to be a big one for the Wolfpack. Keldon Johnson, a shooting guard and the No. 15 recruit in the nation, and Landers Nolley, a small forward and shooting guard and the No. 96 recruit in the nation, are expected to take official visits to N.C. State on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10 respectively.
