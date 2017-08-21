What do the solar eclipse and NC State football have in common?

Maybe N.C. State wasn’t waiting for a legendary coach or a once-in-a-generation quarterback to win another ACC title.
Maybe all the Wolfpack needs to reclaim football glory is a rare celestial event?
A total solar eclipse is happening today in the U.S. There hasn’t been one visible in the contiguous United States since Feb. 1979.
Hmmm. The last time N.C. State won an ACC title in football was the same year.
A sign? For a fan base that believes in mysterious forces, maybe it signals the end of the longest championship drought in the conference.
The potential silver lining the to the solar sliver lining? Wolfpack fans won’t have to wait another 38 years for another total eclipse. The next one (visible in North America) is supposed to happen in 2024.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments