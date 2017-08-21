Monday’s eclipse is the United States’ first total solar eclipse since 1979 — the same year NC State football last won an ACC title.
Monday’s eclipse is the United States’ first total solar eclipse since 1979 — the same year NC State football last won an ACC title.
Monday’s eclipse is the United States’ first total solar eclipse since 1979 — the same year NC State football last won an ACC title.

NC State

What do the solar eclipse and NC State football have in common?

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

August 21, 2017 12:33 PM

Maybe N.C. State wasn’t waiting for a legendary coach or a once-in-a-generation quarterback to win another ACC title.

Maybe all the Wolfpack needs to reclaim football glory is a rare celestial event?

A total solar eclipse is happening today in the U.S. There hasn’t been one visible in the contiguous United States since Feb. 1979.

Hmmm. The last time N.C. State won an ACC title in football was the same year.

A sign? For a fan base that believes in mysterious forces, maybe it signals the end of the longest championship drought in the conference.

The potential silver lining the to the solar sliver lining? Wolfpack fans won’t have to wait another 38 years for another total eclipse. The next one (visible in North America) is supposed to happen in 2024.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See smiles and hear laughter at 'Black August in the Park' after a tense week in Durham

See smiles and hear laughter at 'Black August in the Park' after a tense week in Durham 0:49

See smiles and hear laughter at 'Black August in the Park' after a tense week in Durham
Watch NC NAACP president call to pull down statutes not just statues 1:23

Watch NC NAACP president call to pull down statutes not just statues
Counter-protesters march in downtown Durham after rumors of a KKK rally 0:44

Counter-protesters march in downtown Durham after rumors of a KKK rally

View More Video