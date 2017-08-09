NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb isn’t used to the hype surrounding him this season.
NC State

NC State football ready to ‘unleash’ on everyone, says defensive end Bradley Chubb

August 09, 2017 12:10 PM

There’s a reason Bradley Chubb didn’t jump at the chance to enter the NFL draft last spring.

Chubb, who had his best season a year ago, believes the best is yet to come for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack can do better than its 7-6 record a a year ago, the 6-4, 275-pound senior defensive end said.

“We haven’t even touched what we can do,” Chubb said. “I know what this team can do, and everybody on this team knows what we can do, and I’m excited to go out there and unleash it on everybody and show the world what we do.”

All eyes will be on Chubb, who had 22 tackles for loss, and the four senior starters on the defensive front. Chubb, who led the team with 10.5 sacks, is projected to be a first-round pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Chubb isn’t used to all the hype he has received this offseason but he didn’t worry about outside opinions before and he’s not going to start now.

“I just need to play like I did when nobody knew me,” Chubb said.

