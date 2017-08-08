This 360 video puts you in the middle of NCSU’s football players at Meet the Pack day

N.C. State Wolfpack football team held their annual Meet the Pack day on Aug. 6, 2017. Players such as Bradley Chubb, Ryan Finley and Jaylen Samuels signed autographs for fans. Tuffy the mascot was also on hand.
