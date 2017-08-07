NC State’s Kentavius Street doesn’t think his 700-pound squat ‘was that big of a deal’

To Kentavius Street, a rep’s a rep, even when there’s 700 pounds on the bar.
The N.C. State senior defensive tackle is nonplussed by the reaction to his video from last month, since gone viral, of a 700-pound squat in the Murphy Center weight room.
“I honestly didn’t feel like it was that big of a deal,” Street said. “It was just a rep.”
Street, who’s 6-2 and 280 pounds, said fellow defensive tackle Justin Jones can squat 650 pounds. He rattled a bunch of names of his teammates who hit the weight room hard this offseason under the tutelage of strength coach Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette.
“Don’t look at me as just an outlier, we’re very strong as a team,” Street said.
But Street was the only one with a video clip to make ESPN and burn up Snapchat and other social media sites.
“It was really humbling, I’m happy that it got out there like that,” Street said.
A scary thought is both Burnette and Street said they believe Street could actually squat a heavier weight. Street can bench press 475 pounds and has a 40-inch vertical leap. He checked in at No. 3 on Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman’s annual list of “college football freaks.”
“I feel like I didn’t even squat, the people around me squatted it,” Street said. “It was just that great of an environment.”
Street’s feat of strength has given him a new-found fame, replacing a moment from the 2016 season he’d like back. He recorded the first sack of his career in the season-opening win over William & Mary but received a 15-yard celebration penalty for taking off his helmet while still on the field.
“I was just in the moment, I guess, and I pulled it off and I was enjoying Carter-Finley,” Street said.
Street finished the season with 5.5 sacks, and no more celebration penalties, but he still gets a hard time from his teammates for the ultimately harmless mental error.
“I still here about now from my teammates,” Street said. “It won’t happen again, I promise.”
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
