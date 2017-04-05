Ball is life: NC State football does the step-back challenge

The step-back challenge is an Internet viral phenomenon that has been around for years but has seen a resurgence – and N.C. State football is getting in on the action.
A video posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows members of the Wolfpack team and coaching staff – including head coach Dave Doeren – participating. The video was taken and posted by Terronne Prescod, an offensive guard for the Wolfpack from Decatur, Ga.
Ball is Life? #StepBackChallenge #NCSUFootball @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/CnrWpsMdYn— Big T ✨ (@nfl_70) April 5, 2017
@StateCoachD getting in on that #StepBackChallenge! https://t.co/Xm5lZSkIOc— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 5, 2017
In the challenge, the person behind the camera asks, “Ball is life?” and participants are asked to show their “step back” move.
Warning: strong language.
