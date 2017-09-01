Duke target Cam Reddish, the No. 4 recruit in the nation, announces his college decision

The No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2018 is heading to Duke.
Cameron Reddish, a 6-8, 195-pound small forward, made his announcement in a video via the Players’ Tribune Friday night. Reddish is the second recruit from the Class of 2018 to commit to Duke, not including Marvin Bagley, who reclassified to the Class of 2017 last month.
Tre Jones, 6-7, 171 point guard and the No. 12 recruit in the nation, also committed to Duke last month. Reddish had previously been linked to Jones and Darius Garland, the No. 8 recruit in the country, as players who may team up.
Reddish plays for Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds this summer for USA’s U19 team that finished third at the FIBA U19 World Cup under Kentucky coach John Calipari.
Reddish also considered UCLA, Connecticut, Kentucky and Villanova.
