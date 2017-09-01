Cam Reddish, Duke target and No. 4 recruit, to make his college decision Friday

Duke basketball target Cameron Reddish is making his college announcement earlier than expected.
The No. 4 recruit in the nation for the class of 2018 announced on Twitter Friday that he would make his college announcement later that night. He said at the Nike EBYL Peach Jam in July that he would likely announce his decision in November or December.
Tonight I will announce where I’ll be attending college. @playerstribune pic.twitter.com/yQEuIl5CVx— Cam Reddish (@camreddish) September 1, 2017
But Friday is his birthday. The 6-8, 195-pound small forward, from Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for John Calipari’s USA U19 team that finished third at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt earlier this summer.
Along with Duke, Reddish is interested in UCLA, Connecticut, Kentucky and Villanova.
In July when asked if the experience playing with USA’s U19, helped Calipari’s recruitment, Reddish said “I mean I guess so. We got a lot closer. We got to talk a lot more about me specifically so I guess it helped him a little bit. I’m not going to say it put him over the edge but I guess it helped.”
Both Duke and Kentucky are considered to be the favorites heading into Reddish’s decision.
However, 100 percent of the 17 experts polled for 247sport’s Crystal Ball are predicting Reddish will choose Duke. Reddish has been linked to other Duke targets including Tre Jones, who committed to Duke last month, and Darius Garland.
“It’s a strong possibility,” Reddish said in July.
Reddish is expected to make his announcement on the Players’ Tribune, a website that provides content written by athletes.
