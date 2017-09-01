That ‘news’ that Duke’s Coach K is retiring? It was just a joke.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who turned 70 last February, is clearly closer to the end of his coaching career than the beginning.
But the school says an internet claim of the legendary coach’s impending retirement is “completely inaccurate.”
A post on react365.com, which describes itself as an “entertainment website” that “should not be seriously taken,” claims that Krzyzewski told WRAL he’s retiring in 2018. As of Friday afternoon, the post had been shared 23,944 times, spurring rumors that the hall of fame coach is really leaving Duke.
None of it is true, Duke officials said.
“Please know that this is completely inaccurate,” Duke athletics department spokesman Jon Jackson said via email. “We believe this originated from a prank site called ‘react365.com’ and understand that it is making its rounds on social media, which is unfortunate. I’ve spoken with representatives of WRAL as well, and they are aware of the same issue. To be clear, Coach Krzyzewski is and will continue to be the Duke head men’s basketball coach.”
