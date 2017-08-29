Want to pay respects to 13-year-old Howell Brown? Here’s where, when and how

The funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Duke University Chapel.
Brown died Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. Originally from western N.C., he and his mother, Susan, relocated to Durham in 2012 so he could receive treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital. He became close with athletes and coaches at Duke and N.C. Central, attending games and practices.
Among the speakers at his funeral will be Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of N.C. Highway Patrol. Brown became an honorary trooper during his cancer battle and spent time with troopers during on and off-duty times.
“Howell provided an example for each of us to live by,” McNeill said in a statement. “Although he is no longer with us, we will never forget the positive influence he provided for so many.”
No visitation is planned and a private burial will follow Wednesday’s service, which the family is calling a celebration of life, love and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given in Howell’s name to The Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake, 506 Alexander Avenue, Durham, NC 27705.
