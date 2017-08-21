NC State football players do flips and have a cannonball at the campus pool on Aug. 20, 2017.
CANNONBALL!!! Can you make a bigger splash than these NC State football players?

By Joe Giglio

August 21, 2017 12:46 PM

College football has a tendency to take itself too seriously.

Practice, weightlifting sessions, film study and school work can eat up a week in a heartbeat. Blink and the season is over and the cycle repeats.

So it was nice to see N.C. State coach Dave Doeren give his players a chance to have a little fun on Sunday. The players went over to the campus pool and a cannonball contest — with flips! — broke out.

Here are some of the lighter moments as the Wolfpack prepares for its Sept. 2 opener against South Carolina.

