CANNONBALL!!! Can you make a bigger splash than these NC State football players?

College football has a tendency to take itself too seriously.
Practice, weightlifting sessions, film study and school work can eat up a week in a heartbeat. Blink and the season is over and the cycle repeats.
So it was nice to see N.C. State coach Dave Doeren give his players a chance to have a little fun on Sunday. The players went over to the campus pool and a cannonball contest — with flips! — broke out.
Here are some of the lighter moments as the Wolfpack prepares for its Sept. 2 opener against South Carolina.
