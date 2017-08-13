Will Marvin Bagley, top basketball recruit, play for Duke this season? You’ll know Monday.

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, is expected to announce his college decision Monday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
But whether he’ll be playing for a college basketball team this season or the next is still unclear.
Bagley filed his paperwork to reclassify to the Class of 2017 last month, and has been awaiting clearance from the NCAA. If cleared, and eligible, he could play for a college basketball program as early as the 2017-18 season.
And Duke could be that program.
Schools also on Bagley’s list are other suitors include Southern California, UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Kansas.
Bagley, who’s 6-11 and 190-pounds, finished the Nike EBYL tour this summer averaging 25.5 points and 14.7 rebounds per game.
Bagley will make his announcement on ESPN’s SportsCenter at 11 p.m.
