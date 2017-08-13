Marvin Bagley III competes in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League in Indianapolis in April. Bagley is expected to announce his college decision on Monday.
Marvin Bagley III competes in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League in Indianapolis in April. Bagley is expected to announce his college decision on Monday. Mike Fender
Marvin Bagley III competes in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League in Indianapolis in April. Bagley is expected to announce his college decision on Monday. Mike Fender

Duke

Will Marvin Bagley, top basketball recruit, play for Duke this season? You’ll know Monday.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

August 13, 2017 9:09 PM

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, is expected to announce his college decision Monday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

But whether he’ll be playing for a college basketball team this season or the next is still unclear.

Bagley filed his paperwork to reclassify to the Class of 2017 last month, and has been awaiting clearance from the NCAA. If cleared, and eligible, he could play for a college basketball program as early as the 2017-18 season.

And Duke could be that program.

Schools also on Bagley’s list are other suitors include Southern California, UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Kansas.

Bagley, who’s 6-11 and 190-pounds, finished the Nike EBYL tour this summer averaging 25.5 points and 14.7 rebounds per game.

Bagley will make his announcement on ESPN’s SportsCenter at 11 p.m.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

Here's Duke's best chance for improvement this season

Here's Duke's best chance for improvement this season 0:59

Here's Duke's best chance for improvement this season

Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video 0:25

Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video
Duke's Cutcliffe: 'I believe in my heart of hearts, this team is the deepest, most talented team we've had at Duke yet' 9:46

Duke's Cutcliffe: 'I believe in my heart of hearts, this team is the deepest, most talented team we've had at Duke yet'

View More Video