Top-rated point guard Tre Jones announces he’s heading to Duke

Tre Jones, the top-rated point guard in the country, has chosen to go to Duke, he announced on Twitter Sunday evening.
Jones, who is 6-2, 171 pounds, is ranked No. 9 overall in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports’ composite rankings. Jones chose Duke over Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA and Southern California.
He averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds per game at Apple Valley High School in St. Paul, Minn. During his sophomore season, he played with Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr.
Jones is also the brother of former Duke point guard Tyus Jones, who helped lead Duke, along with three other freshmen, to the 2015 national championship.
In Tre Jones’ announcement video, Tyus appears, wearing a Duke shirt, and holding a basketball. He then passes the ball to Tre, as if he is passing the torch. The video shows the two brothers standing on a court with a Duke logo.
The Brotherhood ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9sVu1Egm7g— Tre Jones (@trejones03) August 13, 2017
Darius Garland, the No. 2 point guard in the country, who plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., has said he’d like to play with Jones in college. He has said the two could complement each other with Garland as more of a combination guard.
Garland has not said when he will make a decision.
Jones’ commitment is Duke’s first from the Class of 2018.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments