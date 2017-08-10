Will Tre Jones end up playing for Duke and the Cameron Crazies?
Duke

Tre Jones, Duke basketball target and top point guard, to announce his college decision Sunday

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

August 10, 2017 5:29 PM

Duke target Tre Jones, the top point guard in the country, announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he will make his college decision on Sunday.

Jones, who is 6-2, 171 pounds, is the ranked No. 9 overall in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports’ composite rankings. Jones is choosing between Duke, Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA and USC.

He averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds per game at Apple Valley High School in Saint Paul, Minn. During his sophomore season, he played with Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr.

Darius Garland, the No. 2 point guard in the country, who plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., has said he’d like to play with Jones in college. He has said the two could complement each other with Garland as more of a combination guard.

Of the 19 recruiting experts polled by 247sports, all of them are predicting Jones will choose Duke.

