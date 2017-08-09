Vernon Carey Jr., right, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April.
It’s been a really good week for top basketball recruit Vernon Carey. Here’s why.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

August 09, 2017 11:01 AM

Duke and North Carolina have both made it known this week that they want the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019.

Vernon Carey Jr., a 6-10, 245-pound power forward announced on Twitter Monday that UNC had offered him a scholarship. And on Tuesday, Duke offered him one.

Carey plays for the University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He has offers from at least 15 other schools, and 100 percent of recruiting experts are predicting he will choose Miami.

UNC and Duke’s latest offers could make that interesting. Carey likely won’t make his decision for at least another year.

Carey made a visit to the Triangle in December, when his team played at the John Wall Invitational at Broughton High School. In one of the games, Carey hit a buzzer beating layup, to beat Cary High School in overtime 71-69.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

