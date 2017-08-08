Duke needs to get physical up front. David Cutcliffe liked what he saw in practice

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On the fifth practice day, Duke football coach David Cutcliffe said he’s disappointed that wide receiver Scott Bracey and linebacker Brandon Hill are out with muscle strains. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

