Duke heads to ACC tournament needing four wins to keep season alive

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Blue Devils' pitcher lost some of his hearing after a foul ball careened into the dugout and fractured his temporal bone giving him a severe concussion. He was completely sidelined for months but returned and is now a team captain in his senior year. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The Blue Devils' pitcher lost some of his hearing after a foul ball careened into the dugout and fractured his temporal bone giving him a severe concussion. He was completely sidelined for months but returned and is now a team captain in his senior year. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com