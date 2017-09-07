UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) attempts to block Duke guard Grayson Allen’s shot during the ACC tournament last March.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) attempts to block Duke guard Grayson Allen’s shot during the ACC tournament last March. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) attempts to block Duke guard Grayson Allen’s shot during the ACC tournament last March. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

ACC

The ACC releases its 2017 basketball schedule

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2017 3:01 PM

One-hundred and thirty-five games comprise the ACC men’s basketball conference schedule. Among them, annually, are the easily-forgettable (pick most involving Boston College in recent seasons, for instance) and the easily-promoted (see the endless ESPN commercials for Duke-North Carolina).

The ACC released its schedule on Thursday. UNC will be defending a national championship, Duke will be playing, again, with a rebuilt team of future lottery picks and N.C. State will be playing for a new coach.

Those are some of the story lines entering the 2017-18 season. Others will undoubtedly emerge.

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

The schedule

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe

How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe 0:51

How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe
Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win 1:16

Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win
Duke's Brittain Brown on the Blue Devils' big win over NCCU 1:35

Duke's Brittain Brown on the Blue Devils' big win over NCCU

View More Video