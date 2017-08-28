What’s next for Warrior McAdoo with new 2-way NBA contract

Former UNC b-ball standout James Michael McAdoo has found a new split-level home with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders.
Scotto tweeted about McAdoo’s new two-way contract – a first for the Sixers franchise – on Sunday.
Two-way contracts allows teams to carry 15 players on a regular season roster but also have two extra players under a two-way contract, according to Inside Carolina’s Scout.com. The two-way players spend most of their time in the NBA’s G League but can be called to play in the league. Other teams can’t sign two-way players.
McAdoo, 24, will spend most of his time playing for the Delaware 87ers in the NBA’s G League.
His past three seasons have been with the Golden State Warriors; McAdoo went undrafted after leaving UNC in 2014. Scout.com reports that he has averaged 3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.9 minutes of action per game in 108 total appearances over the course of his NBA career with the Warriors.
The forward player was a member of their 2015 and 2017 title teams.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments