James Michael McAdoo left UNC in 2014 for the NBA. He spent the last three years with the Golden State Warriors until signing a two-way contract with the Philadelphia Sixers on Aug. 26, 2017, according to published reports. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Basketball

What’s next for Warrior McAdoo with new 2-way NBA contract

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

August 28, 2017 7:24 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Former UNC b-ball standout James Michael McAdoo has found a new split-level home with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders.

Scotto tweeted about McAdoo’s new two-way contract – a first for the Sixers franchise – on Sunday.

Two-way contracts allows teams to carry 15 players on a regular season roster but also have two extra players under a two-way contract, according to Inside Carolina’s Scout.com. The two-way players spend most of their time in the NBA’s G League but can be called to play in the league. Other teams can’t sign two-way players.

McAdoo, 24, will spend most of his time playing for the Delaware 87ers in the NBA’s G League.

His past three seasons have been with the Golden State Warriors; McAdoo went undrafted after leaving UNC in 2014. Scout.com reports that he has averaged 3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.9 minutes of action per game in 108 total appearances over the course of his NBA career with the Warriors.

The forward player was a member of their 2015 and 2017 title teams.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

