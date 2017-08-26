North Raleigh Christian, Greenfield School aim for repeat

Eastern Carolina 2A
Greene Central (9-10) has won its conference in four of the last five years and returns eight starters. Led by Nailah Ortega, Ulisis Mora, Jaheem Hunt, James Acevedo and Luis Mondragon, the Rams will have to contend with Washington (21-3) for the title.
South Lenoir’s Hermidio Villasenor, Carlos Villasenor, Luis Rodriguez and Gustavo Ramirez lead the way for the Blue Devils (6-11-2), who have more experience in attack and on the back line than in the midfield.
Eastern Plains 2A
North Johnston (17-6-2) is the league’s only returning co-champ after realignment. North Pitt (15-7) will challenge.
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro (18-4-3) is the defending co-champ while N.C. School of Science and Math (14-5-2) was a co-champ in the Northern Carolina. Along with Durham School of the Arts (10-12-2), the conference has more of a Triangle flair than last year.
Other 2A
Jordan-Matthews (22-2) leaves the Mid-State 2A and joins the PAC-7 Conference. The Jets were a fourth-round team last year and a co-conference champion with Carrboro.
Spring Creek brings back eight starters to a program that has done well in 1A but gets moved into a tough 2A conference, the East Central, along with last years’ Eastern Carolina 2A Conference champ Goldsboro (10-8-2).
Northern Carolina 1A/2A
Bunn (19-2-2) won the league a year ago, but will face stiff competition from Roanoke Rapids (16-7) and its eight returning starters, led by Carson Neal (29 goals, 13 assists). Emerson Escobar, Cameron Wilson and Thomas Merritt give the Yellow Jackets a talented group.
Southern Vance (12-11) has one of the top goal scorers in Bladimir Labra (36 goals) and a pair of senior defenders in Jordan Salazar and Juan Vargas.
Granville Central (15-4-1) and Louisburg (10-6) were co-champs of the Tar-Roanoke 1A and enter this year as the league’s only 1A schools.
Carolina 1A
Princeton is back on the field after a one-year hiatus. The Bulldogs are led by senior leaders Juan Velasquez, Fernando Ferrerya, Brandon Munoz and Luke Brush.
Central Tar Heel 1A
Raleigh Charter (20-1) is back and motivated by last year’s second-round loss. Woods Charter (16-5) has six returning starters – Luke Noronha, Max Moses, Hunter Hughes, Fleet Morgan, Miles Maclean and Nick Teta –but is young on the back line.
North Central 1A
Franklin Academy (18-3), the 2015 state champs, enter the new league as conference favorites. East Wake Academy (9-14-1) has four starters back, including starting goalkeeper Jaylin Gilchrist and forward Drake Weatherspoon (20 goals, 9 assists).
NCISAA 3A
The entire North Raleigh Christian (18-3) team is back with 16 seniors after winning the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship last year. William Welch (29 goals, 13 assists) and defender Jake Strasser were all-state picks. Brian Himmel, Harrison Clark, Daniel Brackett, Gabe Pinon and Justin Armel will also lead the way.
Durham Academy (8-6-1), buoyed by a strong midfield, could challenge NRCA. The Cavaliers return nine starters, led by tri-captains Carter Owen, Kenan Ulku-Steiner and Nick Epstein. Ryan Kirschner, Roberto Escobar and Jack Horgan are also back.
Ravenscroft (15-3-2), a playoff snub last year, will be in the mix as well. The Ravens have seven starters back, led by seniors Thompson Schollaert and Matthew Silver and junior Emmanuel Petrov.
NCISAA 2A
The O’Neal School (13-3) in Southern Pines has six starters back and Manny Banigo, Spencer Sullivan, Andy Jenkins and Nolan Mees lead the way.
St. David’s (15-5) is young and will be led by John White (38 goals) and defender William Sheehan.
NCISAA 1A
Greenfield School (18-2-1) in Wilson, the defending 1A champion, is gearing for a repeat run with seven starters returning: Argenis Mejia-Rodriguez, Jackson Stone, Kris Castete, Davis Currin, Cullen Wells, Alex Cortez-Rodriguez and Jeremy Alvarez.
Wayne Country Day (18-3), runner-up in the 1A title, has nine starters back led by Benjamin Cohen (14 goals, 15 assists), Nehemiya Shaw (22 goals, 13 assists), Hunter Bryson (14 goals, 11 assists), Luis Lopez and Marquise Newell. The Chargers graduated just one senior.
Cape Fear Christian (18-3) was a state semifinalist. Raleigh’s Friendship Christian is an independent this year after leaving the N.C. Christian Schools Association.
Comments